The truth about wind power

Energy Incentives

Do all forms of energy receive federal support, and how much does each source get?

THE TRUTH: Fossil fuels have received many times more in incentives than renewables.

Wind’s primary incentive is the Production Tax Credit, a performance-based incentive that reduces the tax burden on private investment.

Fossil fuels in their start-up period got five times more in government incentives than renewable energy has, and nuclear got 10 times as much.

Over the last 100 years, American taxpayers have paid over $500 billion to subsidize the fossil fuel and nuclear industries. Many of these incentives are permanent, making them more valuable to investors, and these incentives continue to this day. “For more than half a century, federal energy tax policy focused almost exclusively on increasing domestic oil and gas reserves and production,” the Congressional Research Service noted.

From 1950-2010, 70 percent of all energy subsidies went to fossil fuels, with less than three percent going to wind power, according to the Nuclear Energy Institute.

With tax relief, investment in clean wind energy is encouraged, providing communities billions in local and state taxes.

Comparing U.S. to Europe

What’s the difference between how Europe and the U.S. grow wind power?

THE TRUTH: Comparing policy growing wind power in Europe to policy in the U.S. is an apples-and-oranges comparison.

Wind turbines in the U.S. are roughly twice as productive as Germany’s on average. Thanks to our world-class wind resources, wind energy costs far less in the U.S. than in Europe.

Europe sets a fixed price for renewables above the market price and requires that grid operators use wind before other resources. Neither of those policies exist in the U.S. Our production and market-based policies reward results.

Large amounts of wind energy are being reliably integrated in Europe, drastically reducing pollution across the continent. Wind is steadily reducing Germany’s emissions, and these reductions would have been even greater had Germany not also shut down many of its nuclear power plants for unrelated reasons. Other European nations obtain 15-30 percent of their electricity from wind energy, allowing them to reduce by half their electric sector carbon emissions per amount of electricity generated over the last 10 years.

Providing Germany’s wind generation in 2012 with gas generation instead would have required around 400 billion cubic feet of gas, 1/3 of Germany’s total gas imports from Russia.

Negative Prices

How does wind energy save consumers money and why is this entirely market driven?

THE TRUTH: The Production Tax Credit is almost never factored into wholesale market prices. Wind energy does reduce electricity costs for consumers by displacing more expensive forms of energy, but this occurs only because wind has no fuel costs. This impact is entirely market-driven, is widely seen as beneficial, and occurs for all low-fuel-cost sources of energy, including nuclear.