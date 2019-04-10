American Wind Energy Association statement on Maryland’s Clean Energy Jobs Act

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) issued the following statement reacting to the Maryland General Assembly passing a 50 percent by 2030 RPS.

“We congratulate the Maryland General Assembly for passing Clean Energy Jobs Act, important legislation that will double the state’s renewable portfolio standard (RPS) from 25% by 2020 to 50% by 2030, including 1,200 megawatts of offshore wind energy. These investments will drive development of new clean energy resources, create thousands of jobs and spur economic development, infrastructure improvements and expansion of the supply chain for offshore wind projects.

This major step forward was made possible by the leadership of bill sponsors Senator Brian Feldman and Delegate Cheryl Glenn, as well as Committee Chairs Senator Delores Kelly and Delegate Dereck Davis, Delegate Lorig Charkoudian, and Senate President Mike Miller. It is also with sadness that we recognize the passing this weekend of a great Maryland clean energy leader, House Speaker Michael Busch.

Now Governor Hogan has an opportunity to cement his leadership by signing this critical bipartisan legislation, committing Maryland to a policy initiative necessary to meet the climate and environmental targets his administration set.” – Andrew Gohn, Director of Eastern State Affairs, American Wind Energy Association.