Senvion Holding GmbH Announces Consent Solicitation

Senvion Holding GmbH (the “Issuer”), announced today that it is soliciting (the “Solicitation”) consents (the “Consents”) from holders of its outstanding 3.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (the “Notes”) to approve amendments (the “Proposed Amendments”) to the indenture relating to the Notes (the “Indenture”) to require, among other things, the instruction from holders of Notes (the “Holders”) of at least a majority in aggregate principal amount of the then outstanding Notes before the Notes can be accelerated following certain Events of Default.

Adoption of the Proposed Amendments requires the Consent of the Holders of a majority in aggregate principal amount of the Notes then outstanding under the Indenture (such consent, the “Required Consents”). A Consent may be validly revoked by a Holder at any time on or prior to the Effective Time (as defined below) and will automatically terminate and not be effective if the Required Consents are not obtained on or prior to the Expiration Time (as defined below). Assuming the Issuer receives the Required Consents, each present and future Holder will be bound by the Proposed Amendments once they become operative, whether or not such Holder delivered a Consent. Holders will not be paid a fee in connection with the Solicitation.

The Issuer anticipates that, promptly after receipt of the Required Consents on or prior to the Expiration Time, it will give notice to Deutsche Trustee Company Limited (the “Trustee”) that the Required Consents have been received (such time, the “Effective Time”), and the Issuer and the Trustee will execute a supplemental indenture to the Indenture (the “Supplemental Indenture”) with respect to the Notes at a convenient time as soon as practicable thereafter. Holders should note that the Effective Time may fall prior to the Expiration Time, and, if so, Holders may not be given prior notice of such Effective Time. Holders will not be able to revoke their Consents after the Effective Time.

The consent solicitation will expire at 4:00 p.m., London time, on April 10, 2019 (such date and time, as the Issuer may extend from time to time, the “Expiration Time”).

The Solicitation is being made solely on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Issuer’s consent solicitation statement, dated as of April 5, 2019 (the “Consent Solicitation Statement”). The Issuer may, in its sole discretion, terminate, extend or amend the Solicitation at any time as described in the Consent Solicitation Statement.

Copies of the Consent Solicitation Statement may be obtained from Lucid Issuer Services Limited, the Issuer’s Information and Tabulation Agent, at senvion@lucid-is.com (Attn: Sunjeeve Patel) and +44 (0)20 7704 0880. Holders of the Notes are urged to review the Consent Solicitation Statement for the detailed terms of the Solicitation and the procedures for consenting to the Proposed Amendments.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase Notes, a solicitation of an offer to sell Notes or a Solicitation of Consents of Holders and shall not be deemed to be an offer to purchase, a solicitation of an offer to sell or a solicitation of consents with respect to any securities of the Issuer or its affiliates.