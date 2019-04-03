The wind power generated 2.4% of electricity in March in Spain

Once the effects of the calendar and the temperatures have been corrected, the peninsular demand of the month has been 4.5% lower than the same month of the previous year. 43.5% of the peninsular generation was renewable energy (wind energy 24.2%, solar thermal 2.4% and photovoltaic 3.9%) and 70.9% did not emit CO2.

Generation structure of March 2019

The peninsular demand for electric power in March is estimated at 20,739 GWh, 5.9% lower than that registered in the same month of the previous year. If the effects of the calendar and temperatures are taken into account, the peninsular demand for electric power drops by 4.5% compared to March 2018.



Generation structure from January to March 2019

In the first quarter of 2019, the peninsular demand for electric power is estimated at 64,102 GWh, 2.8% less than in 2018. Once the influence of the calendar and temperatures has been corrected, the demand for electric power is a 2, 1% lower than that registered in the same period of the previous year.



With information available to date, the production of wind origin in March reached 4,794 GWh, 37.3% less than the same period last year, and accounts for 24.2% of total production.

In the month of March and according to estimated data, generation from renewable energy sources represents 43.5% of production.

70.9% of electricity production this month comes from technologies that do not emit CO2.