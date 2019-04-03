The 342 MW Phoenix wind energy project will produce wind power across 10 wind farm plants in Aragon, Spain

GE Renewable Energy will install 91 onshore wind turbines from its 3MW platform. Mirova, ENGIE and Forestalia will develop the wind power project using GE Renewable Energy’s technology.

GE Renewable Energy has been selected as the technology provider for the Phoenix onshore wind project in Aragón Spain. The 342 MW project will be developed by Mirova, ENGIE and Forestalia and will create 10 new wind parks in the Spanish community.

The project will feature 91 onshore wind turbines of GE’s 3MW platform with a 130m rotor diameter and a hub height of 85meters. The units are ideally suited to take advantage of the wind conditions across the five Aragonese regions in the provinces of Zaragoza and Teruel where the parks will be located. The turbines will be produced at GE Renewable Energy’s site in Salzbergen, Germany; the manufacturing of blades will be carried out at its LM Wind Power European facilities.

GE Renewable Energy will also provide a 20-year Full Service Agreement offering data-driven insights, expert recommendations, and local advanced field services through GE’s services and monitoring sites across Spain.

Peter Wells, Onshore Wind CEO for Europe and SSA at GE Renewable Energy said, “Phoenix marks the continuation of the great work we have done with Forestalia in Goya. We are excited for this significant milestone that validates the reemergence of wind energy in the Spain. We will continue building on our local experience to keep powering Aragon and Spain with clean energy.”

Installation of the turbines will commence immediately at the ten new parks, which are being financed by JP Morgan, Santander and Sabadell. Phoenix’s wind parks derive from the renewable energy auction awarded by the Spanish Ministry of Energy in May 2017, and have been declared investments of regional interest by the Government of Aragon.