ENGIE wind farm to feature first 150 m Vestas wind turbines in Mexico

Vestas has received a 96 MW wind power order from ENGIE for the Eólica Tres Mesas IV project, located in Llera, Tamaulipas, Mexico. The wind energy order includes the supply and installation of 24 wind turbines of the 4 MW platform, as well as an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for the operation and maintenance of the wind farm over the next 25 years.

The commercial operation date is planned for the first quarter of 2020.

This is the first order in Mexico of the 150m Vestas rotors. The 73-metre long blades will be locally manufactured in the TPI Composites factory inaugurated in Matamoros in November 2018, which provides blades for the increasing number of V136 and V150-orders that Vestas is receiving in Mexico and Latin America. The wind turbine towers will also be produced by local suppliers.

“Vestas pioneered wind energy in Tamaulipas, installing the first wind turbine in the state in 2014. We are happy to see that five years later, the state has become a national reference in the transition to a more sustainable energy mix. We are also very proud to extend our collaboration with ENGIE through a contract that also represents the introduction of our 150m large rotor in Mexico”, says Agustín Sánchez-Tembleque, General Manager of Vestas México

Vestas also pioneered the Mexican wind energy market when it erected the first commercial wind turbine back in 1994. Since then, Vestas has accumulated over 2.1 GW of installed capacity or under construction in the country.