Google uses AI to predict wind energy output

In collaboration with its Britain-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) subsidiary DeepMind, Google has developed a system to predict wind power output 36 hours ahead of actual generation.

Google said that these type of predictions can boost the value of wind energy and can strengthen the business case for wind power and drive further adoption of carbon-free energy on electric grids worldwide.

“Over the past decade, wind farms have become an important source of carbon-free electricity as the cost of turbines has plummeted and adoption has surged,” Sims Witherspoon, Programme Manager at DeepMind and Will Fadrhonc, Carbon Free Energy Programme Lead at Google wrote in a blog post this week.

“However, the variable nature of wind itself makes it an unpredictable energy source – less useful than one that can reliably deliver power at a set time,” they said.