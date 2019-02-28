Siemens Gamesa to supply 21 MW in China, marking the first wind energy deal with State Power Investment Corporation

Siemens Gamesa secured its first wind farm landing of Siemens Gamesa 3.X platform in China, supplying six units of its SG 3.4-132 wind turbines with a flexible power rating of 3.65 MW. Commissioning is expected in August 2019.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) reached a contract to supply six SG 3.4-132 wind turbines with a flexible power rating of 3.65 MW to a wind farm project in Inner Mongolia, China. The project is developed by the State Power Investment Corporate (SPIC) of China, and it is the first order SGRE received from SPIC.

The order also marks the first landing of Siemens Gamesa 3.X platform model in China, and commissioning is expected in August 2019. Siemens Gamesa will also be responsible for the operation & maintenance of the turbines for 5 years, and 6-20 years warranty for major components.

The project, located in Holingola, Tongliao city, is designed as a continuation of a circular economy demonstration project with generated electricity to be self-used by an electrolytic aluminum plant of SPIC. The demonstration project maximizes the use of local resources, including wind, coal, water and heating, etc.

The latest wind project is also expected to gather wind farm performance data for a planned 6 GW wind power base of SPIC that has been approved to establish in Inner Mongolia.

“We’re delighted to reach this milestone cooperation with SPIC, one of China’s top five power producers. Based on our global scale and size, business diversification and technological leadership, SGRE is better positioned than before to support our customers to harness the power of wind in the world’s largest wind energy market here and beyond,” stated Richard Paul Luijendijk, CEO of SGRE Onshore APAC.

SGRE’s history and presence in China can be dated back to 30 years ago, where the company has installed close to 5.2 GW.