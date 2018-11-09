Scout Clean Energy Secures Permits for US$150 Million Wind Farm in Indiana

Scout Clean Energy (“Scout”), a Colorado based renewable energy developer and portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (“Quinbrook”), today announced the successful completion of all local permitting approvals for the 130 megawatt (MW) Bitter Ridge Wind Farm (“Bitter Ridge”) in Jay County, Indiana.

Jay County Council recently granted a 10-year tax abatement for the proposed US$150 million Bitter Ridge Wind Farm. The project proposes to install up to 59 wind turbines across approximately 12,000 acres in Jay County. The project is now expected to proceed toward final design, procurement and construction with a target operations date in early 2020.

Scout received unanimous approval for the development plan for Bitter Ridge in June and recently completed road and drainage use, decommissioning and economic development agreements with the Jay County Commissioners.

“We are very pleased to have received the final approval necessary for the Bitter Ridge Wind Farm to move forward,” said Michael Rucker, CEO and founder of Scout Clean Energy. “This is Scout’s first wind power project in Indiana and this milestone follows closely on the heels of our successful completion in September of the 200MW Persimmon Creek wind farm in Oklahoma. The approval of the tax abatement means Scout now has all necessary local permits to take power to market and begin planning for construction in 2019.”

“We believe that Bitter Ridge’s strategic location in the PJM power market makes the project attractive for potential customers looking to expand their renewable power procurement at a competitive price,” added Rucker. “We are fortunate to have a 130MW wind project ready to market in Indiana. Our team has already received indicative interest in the project and are working to complete sales contracts over the coming months.”

“We are delighted with the progress that Scout is making. We believe Bitter Ridge is an outstanding wind project located in an attractive power market that stands to benefit from the emergence of new, high quality wind projects,” said Jeff Hunter, Senior Managing Director of Quinbrook. “Today’s announcement marks another important milestone for Scout and we look forward to accelerating the remaining projects in its diverse wind power portfolio.”

Together, Quinbrook and Scout have expanded the wind project portfolio to over 2.3GW of potential capacity, spanning 13 projects in 10 states. Bitter Ridge construction will be managed by Harvest Energy Services, a Scout affiliate.

Scout Clean Energy (www.scoutcleanenergy.com) is a North American wind energy developer and owner-operator. Scout is developing over 2.3 GW of PTC qualified wind projects across 10 US states covering most of the continent’s power markets. Scout’s operations affiliate Harvest Energy Services, Inc. provides independent O&M and construction management services to the wind industry. Scout and Harvest together have over 125 employees and are based in Boulder, Colorado.

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (www.quinbrook.com) is a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on lower carbon and renewable energy infrastructure investment and operational asset management in the US, UK and Australia. Quinbrook is led and managed by a senior team of power industry professionals who have collectively invested over US$ 17 billion in energy infrastructure assets since the early 1990’s, representing over 30GW of supply capacity. Quinbrook’s investment and asset management team has offices in Houston, London, Jersey, and the Gold Coast of Australia. Quinbrook currently manages Cape Byron Power (www.capebyronpower.com), one of Australia’s largest base-load 100% renewable power generators.