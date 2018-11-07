Turkey opens tender for four wind power plants

Turkey’s Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources opened a tender to build four wind energy plants with a total capacity of 1,000 megawatts, a statement on the country’s Official Gazette showed on Wednesday.

The tender will begin with a ceiling price of $0.055 per kilowatt hour, the statement showed, adding the government would purchase energy from the plants for a 15-year duration.

The plants will be set up in the provinces of Balikesir, Canakkale, Aydin and Mugla, all of which are located along Turkey’s western coastline, and applications for the tender will be accepted until March 7, 2019, the statement showed.