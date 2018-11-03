Pakistan hosting Wold Wind Energy Conference(WWEC) 2018

Since its inception, Pakistan has played a dynamic role on the world stage and is now due to host the 7th World Wind Energy Conference (WWEC) on the 28th and 29th of November in Karachi.

More than 20 countries including Germany, Eqypt, Japan and Canada are set to participate in the prestigious conference that was held in Germany last year. The main goal of the WWEC2018 is to focus on the modernization of wind energy without risking climate change, to try and meet the growing energy demands of our rapidly developing world.

The Alternative Energy Development Board is one of the bodies backing the event and hopefully the event will help Pakistan develop alternate and clean sources of energy. Prime Minister Imran Khan is to be appreciated for taking this step that will surely lead Pakistan towards a better and more developed future.