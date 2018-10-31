Siemens Gamesa secures 176.8 MW wind energy order from ReNew Power for two wind power projects in India

Siemens Gamesa secures 176.8 MW order from ReNew Power for two wind farm projects in India.

Siemens Gamesa, a renewable energy leader in India, has secured two wind orders from ReNew Power, India’s largest renewable energy Independent Power Producer (IPP), for the construction of a 100.8 MW wind farm located in the Kutch district, in the state of Gujarat and a 76 MW wind farm in Osmanabad district, Maharashtra. As part of the turnkey contract, Siemens Gamesa will provide the infrastructure needed to install and operate the facility including supply, erection & commissioning of 48 units of SG 2.1-122 wind turbines in Gujarat and 38 units of SG 2.0-114 wind turbines in Maharashtra respectively.

“We are happy to announce these orders with ReNew Power, and thank them for choosing us as their preferred partner. Repeat orders such as this solidifies our enduring partnership, is an acknowledgement of our quality service, and is a testament to our expertise,” said Ramesh Kymal, Onshore CEO, Siemens Gamesa India.

Commenting on the occasion, Balram Mehta, President – Wind, ReNew Power said, “Siemens Gamesa’s quality EPC and execution capability has helped strengthen our portfolio of wind assets. Our association with them is now over 1GW which includes operational and under construction assets and we are pleased to have them as a valuable partner in our growth story.”

Present in India since 2009, the accumulated base installed by Siemens Gamesa recently topped the 5.5 GW mark.

