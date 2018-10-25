Siemens Gamesa awarded wind energy order for 198.5 MW wind power project in Kansas, USA

Scope includes supply of 48 SG 3.4-132 and 14 SWT-2.3-108 wind turbines for Southern Power and a 20-year service and maintenance agreement for a wind farm.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy will supply 48 SG 3.4-132 and 14 SWT-2.3-108 wind turbines for Southern Power’s latest wind power project – the 198,5-megawatt Reading wind farm located in Lyon and Osage counties in Kansas, in the U.S. The agreement also features a 20-year service and maintenance program. Known for its world-class maintenance solutions, Siemens Gamesa will offer the company the best in scale and flexibility to maximize energy asset returns. The program includes advanced diagnostics and digital capabilities, tailored to increase performance and operation predictably to achieve low cost of energy for customers.

“We are pleased to partner with Southern Power for the Reading Wind project and we are committed to upholding the highest standard of safety, availability and reliability that we are known for providing,” said Darnell Walker, Head of Service Americas at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

In total, Siemens Gamesa has provided turbines for more than 150 project sites with an output capacity of more than 18 GW in the U.S., enough energy to power over five million average homes, and has a strong U.S. footprint consisting of manufacturing, service and offices. In Kansas, Siemens Gamesa has 484 wind turbines installed across nine projects totalling over 1,000 MW. Southern Power has previously partnered with Siemens Gamesa on four other wind turbine project installations totalling over 300 turbines, totalling approximately 720 MW installed and under service.

A total of 2,397 SWT-2.3-108 wind turbines have been installed in the U.S. accounting for 5.5 GW of installed capacity across 31 projects. The first SG 3.4-132 wind turbine for the U.S. was completed in August 2018. This product features an output of 3.465 megawatts and a rotor diameter of 132 meters. These turbines are optimized for Class II sites to maximize energy production with low noise emission levels.

Southern Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, is a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider meeting the electricity needs of municipalities, electric cooperatives, investor-owned utilities, and commercial and industrial customers.

