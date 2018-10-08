The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), with support from GWNET (Global Wind Energy Council) and REN21, is undertaking a global Gender and Renewable Energy survey.

The objective of the survey is to gather quantitative and qualitative insights on the current status of women’s participation in the renewable energy sector, existing challenges and potential solutions to improve gender diversity. The findings from the survey will contribute to addressing the data and knowledge gap on gender in renewable energy, and inform policy making to ensure that the energy transition is inclusive and benefits from a wider pool of talent.

The survey should not take longer than 10 minutes to fill out.

About the survey

The survey differentiates between those working in the access and non-access (modern) contexts. For each, you can take the survey as an individual or on behalf of your organization. The questions for each category are different:

From individuals working in the sector, we hope to gather insights on the challenges and barriers faced in attracting and retaining women in the workforce, as well as potential solutions. On completing the survey, we encourage you to share the survey with your colleagues to ensure as large a sample of respondents as possible, as well as the Human Resources (HR) department in your organization (see below).

From organisations in the sector, we'd like to understand the gender distribution in your workforce and the policies and measures you are implementing towards greater gender diversity. Answering the questions will require knowledge of relevant staff statistics and. Therefore, representatives from the HR division may be best equipped in filling this part of the survey.

The survey can be accessed using the link: https://survey.eu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eIZVZdBXXxE1YxL

Please note that the information provided through the survey will be processed and aggregated with information provided by other respondents and serve as an important input for the forthcoming Women in Renewable Energy report to be published by IRENA. Accordingly, personal data and individually identifiable information will not be publicly disclosed.