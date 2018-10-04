Vestas secures first wind farm order for V150-4.2 MW wind turbines in Germany

Vestas has received a 12 MW wind power order from long-term customer NOTUS energy Plan GmbH & Co. KG for two V150-4.2 MW wind turbines and one V136-3.6 MW wind turbine for the Lübbenow II and Lübbenow III wind energy projects, located in Lübbenow in Brandenburg, Eastern Germany.

The order is the first for the V150-4.2 MW turbine in Germany and will be among the first V150-4.2 MW turbines to be commissioned worldwide.

“After nearly 20 years as a project developer and successful cooperation with Vestas, we are proud to be the first ones in the world to commission the new V150-4.2 MW with its trendsetting, highly-efficient technology in 2019. We are convinced by the outstanding cost-effectiveness of the new 4 MW platform and its variants with its large rotors and generators. We are optimistic about the future of the German wind market even in difficult times with regard to slow permitting processes”, says Heiner Röger, Managing Director at NOTUS energy Plan GmbH & Co. KG.

“This order from our long-term customer NOTUS energy Plan GmbH & Co. KG underlines the efficient technology of our 4 MW platform. The V150-4.2 MW is the perfect fit for the site in Lübbenow, providing high annual production and low levelised cost of energy”, states Alex Robertson, Vice President of Sales for Germany, Austria and Switzerland at Vestas.

The Lübbenow project will feature VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution to lower turbine downtime and optimise energy output. The contract further includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement. Turbine installation and commissioning is scheduled for third quarter of 2019.