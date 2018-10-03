Evwind, News Menu, OpEd, System Operator, Uncategorized, Wind Energy, wind energy

American Wind Energy Association launches new worker safety campaign

AWEA’s October 2018 Safety Campaign, Stop the Shock: Stay Current and Avoid the Current, kicks off this week. The campaign will raise electrical safety awareness for wind energy workers and equip them with the knowledge they need to work safely and efficiently. With a record amount of wind power capacity under construction in the U.S. and a record number of American wind workers, workplace safety awareness has never been more important.

To get the word out about safety best practices, AWEA will host a safety webinar on Wednesday, October 3, from 2-3:00 PM ET. Speakers including Oskar Villalobos from GE Onshore Wind, Robert Milligan from Pattern Energy, and Kevin Alewine from Shermco, will discuss different electrical hazards on project sites, using the right Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), differences between wind turbine models, electrical qualifications, and more. You can register for the webinar here.

AWEA makes additional resources available, like materials and flyers that can be posted in workspaces, and creates opportunities to get involved in the industry’s month-long campaign to keep wind workers safe and healthy. Here are some starters to help you kick off Stop the Shock:

Learn more about AWEA’s Stop the Shock campaign by visiting our blog. Previous AWEA safety campaigns have included soft tissue injury prevention, driving and vehicle safety, and prevention of dropped objects.