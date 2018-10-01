Vestas secures 181 MW wind power project in Australia and sets up wind energy hub

Vestas has secured an engineering, procurement and construction contract with global electricity generator, Global Power Generation, for the 181 MW Berrybank Wind Farm located west of Geelong in the state of Victoria in Australia. The order includes 43 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines with a 112-meter hub height tower design to maximise the performance in site’s specific wind conditions.

The project is one of six winning bids for Victoria’s 928 MW renewable energy tender.

Leveraging its strong existing presence in the region and showcasing its long-term commitment to Victoria’s renewable energy plans, Vestas will also set up the Vestas Renewable Energy Hub in Geelong. The initiative will help Victorian industry build capabilities within turbine assembly, subcomponent supply, wind park maintenance, logistics and advanced materials and manufacturing science.

“We are pleased to partner with Global Power Generation and leverage our world-class turbine solutions and strong auction capabilities for this project” said Vestas Asia Pacific President Clive Turton, “with our regional headquarters in Victoria and the new renewable energy hub in Geelong, Vestas is fully committed to creating local renewable energy jobs and working with customers and partners to achieve Victoria’s renewable energy ambitions”.

The order includes a multi-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement, designed to maximise uptime and ensure optimised performance of the project. Commercial operations at Berrybank are scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2020.