Senvion secures wind energy contract extension in Australia

Senvion Australia has secured a 15-year extension to the Service Contract for Meridian Energy Australia’s Mt Mercer Wind Farm. The contract extension will see Senvion continue to provide maintenance services to the wind farm through to 2035.

To look after the wind farm, Senvion has an established local Service Centre that has provided attractive employment opportunities for local people.

Jason Beer, Head of Service for Senvion Australia said: “Around Australia, our service teams work around the clock to ensure that the wind farms we maintain are in peak condition in order to maximise generation for our customers. The extended service contract with Meridian Energy is great news for our business, and a strong endorsement of the performance of our local team. We are very proud to extend our working relationship with Meridian.”

Ed McManus, Meridian Energy Australia CEO said: “Safety and excellence are key success factors for our renewable energy assets in Australia. Senvion’s professional and established service team has done a great job at the Mt Mercer Wind Farm and we are pleased to continue working with them.”

Meridian Energy Australia’s Mt Mercer Wind Farm comprises 64 Senvion MM92 wind turbines.

In total, Senvion has installed over 470 megawatts of wind energy generation in Australia, with a further 430 megawatts under construction. In addition to being responsible for project delivery, Senvion also has full-service agreements for all of these wind farms.

Senvion offers a comprehensive range of life-time service options to ensure wind farm owners achieve maximum value out of their wind farm assets. With a sustained focus on optimising wind farm operation, local and experienced teams around Australia provide constant monitoring and regular maintenance to ensure peak turbine performance.