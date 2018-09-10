Senvion signs 2nd contract in August for the U.S. wind energy market

Senvion and Heritage Sustainable Energy have executed an 80 MW agreement for the supply and delivery of Garden II wind farm. The first 20 MW are already firm followed by a conditional 60 MW. The agreement includes a 21 year full service contract. The Garden II project consists of 20 Senvion 4.0M140 wind turbines with a hub height of 82 meters. The installation of phase one will start in 2019, the second phase in 2020. The wind power project is located in Delta County, Michigan. The state supports the strategic expansion of renewable energies targeting a 25% renewable energy goal by 2030.

“We are excited to continue working with such a respected partner as Heritage. With this project, we will support Michigan’s ambition to reach their renewable energy goal. Garden II is further proof that wind energy is competitive and cost-effective even in medium-wind regions”, says Lance Marram, CEO North America of Senvion.

“Heritage is extremely pleased to expand the business relationship with Senvion. Senvion has proven to be a reliable and competent long term partner at our existing wind farms. We are very confident that these next generation “state of the art” Senvion turbines will generate considerably more electricity at reduced cost, a great benefit for the environment and the people of the state of Michigan”, adds Marty Lagina, Founder and Chief Executive of Heritage Sustainable Energy.

