AWEA signs the Transportation Electrification Accord

Today, AWEA joins Fortune 500 companies, including automakers and electric utilities, consumer advocates, labor groups, and other organizations to sign the Transportation Electrification Accord. We couldn’t be more excited to join this diverse and growing list of companies and organizations working to evolve our transportation sector in a manner that not only provides economic and social benefits, but also recognizes renewable energy’s critical role in electrification across the country.

Launched in June, the Accord is a set of guiding principles for supporting transportation electrification in all its forms, from the family car to the school bus to the heavy-duty truck. The Accord’s principles highlight the benefits of accelerated deployment of electric vehicles (EV) and their charging infrastructure, as well as the need to support transportation electrification at the state and local government levels.

EV drivers are likely to be interested in the source of electricity powering their vehicles and many want it to come from renewable sources. Overall, the Electricity Power Research Institute (EPRI) estimates that energy-efficient electrification could increase U.S. electricity demand as much as 52 percent by 2050 from a 2015 baseline. Importantly, the Accord supports increased renewable energy integration to help ensure new demand is supplied by clean and cost-competitive forms of energy like wind and solar.

Wind power pairs especially well with transportation electrification, as EV charging tends to happen most often late at night, when wind generation is strong. Low-cost, clean electricity from wind farms already powers the equivalent of over 24 million American homes and, through electrification, homegrown wind energy could also power more of our electric cars and trucks.

It is possible to advance transportation electrification in a way that benefits all consumers and increases renewable energy additions at the same time. To be certain, that is what many customers are demanding. “We envision a world with zero emissions,” said Britta Gross, Director of General Motors Advanced Vehicle Commercialization Policy. “That’s the future and the Accord lays out the essential building blocks for a compelling energy infrastructure that we can all rely on for decades to come. Innovations in transportation electrification will benefit society as a whole – and cross-industry, multi-stakeholder cooperation is key.”

The guiding principles in the Accord are included below:

Transportation Electrification Accord Principles