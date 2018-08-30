Planning the future of power markets, today

Energy markets are complex and evolving. They require a shared vision among power generators, transmission organizations and utilities for optimal success. AWEA is pleased to host a forum next week in Washington D.C. bringing together thought leaders and policy makers to discuss and debate the future of power markets.

The Future Power Market Summit 2018 program will focus on what needs to happen in the next 5 to 10 years to ensure we have a system that can reliably and efficiently serve customers. AWEA is joined by the American Council on Renewable Energy, the American Public Power Association, the Energy Systems Integration Group, the Large Public Power Council, the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association and the Solar Energy Industries Association in convening this important industry dialogue.

Highlights of the program for this unique summit include:

Keynote Speaker – Former FERC Chair, Pat Wood, III, will be the keynote speaker. Pat was instrumental in designing the highly successful Texas market as well as overseeing the designs of the other Regional Transmission Organizations and Independent System Operators.

– Former FERC Chair, Pat Wood, III, will be the keynote speaker. Pat was instrumental in designing the highly successful Texas market as well as overseeing the designs of the other Regional Transmission Organizations and Independent System Operators. Energy Markets Panel – This session will explore current energy market designs and how they need to evolve in the next 5 to 10 years to benefit customers and maintain reliability in the face of a changing resource mix .

– This session will explore current energy market designs and how they need to evolve in the next 5 to 10 years to benefit customers and maintain reliability in the face of a changing resource mix Ancillary Services Panel – Many new technologies are entering the electric system and are able to provide many of the services needed to maintain a reliable and resilient electric grid. This panel will explore how those new technologies can contribute to ancillary services and how ancillary services regimes may need to evolve going forward.

Many new technologies are entering the electric system and are able to provide many of the services needed to maintain a reliable and resilient electric grid. This panel will explore how those new technologies can contribute to ancillary services and how ancillary services regimes may need to evolve going forward. Capacity Markets – Capacity markets have been the subject of constant debate for years. The regions with centralized capacity markets have seen almost constant tinkering with the design to keep pace with the changes grid. This panel will explore whether the current designs are even capable of adapting to the new reality being created by innovative technologies and a changing resource mix, or whether we need to rethink capacity markets as a whole.

Additional Summit Speakers and panelists include:

Jeff Bladen, Executive Director of Market Design, Midcontinent Independent System Operator

Brian Forshaw, Principal, Energy Market Advisors LLC

Beth Garza, Vice President, ERCOT Independent Market Monitor, Potomac Economics

Robin Hytowitz, Engineer, Electric Power Research Institute

Mark Ahlstrom, President, Energy Systems Integration Group

Jason Burwen, Vice President, Policy, Energy Storage Association

Emma Nicholson, Economist, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Sue Kelly, President & CEO, American Public Power Association

Susan Bruce, PJM Industrial Customer Coalition

Devin Hartman, Manager, Electricity Policy, R Street

Jay Morrison, Vice President, Regulatory Issues, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association

James Wilson, Principal, Wilson Energy Economics

As the energy industry plans for the 2020s, this summit aims to bring together the key voices to discuss how markets need to change over the next 10 years.