KP Energy, GE India tie up for 300 MW wind power project in Gujarat

KP Energy Ltd and GE India Industrial (P) Ltd have signed up definitive agreements for the development of 300 megawatt wind power project in Kutch district of Gujarat.

KP Energy, on Monday, said it has informed the BSE in this regard, according to a company statement here.

The project will have 120 wind turbine generators of 2.5 MW each and will be connected with the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) network in Kutch.

KP Energy has undertaken development activities for the project, including resource mobilization, lands and permits acquisition, statutory approvals and route surveys. It has also received payments of Rs.28.45 crores. The project is planned to achieve full commissioning by September 2019.

KP Energy Ltd. provides one-roof solutions to entire gamut of services for wind farm development and also develops wind power projects of utility scale providing end-to-end solutions. It facilitates power sale arrangement between investors and power utilities as well.

The company would add 631.50 MW in 2018-19 and another 630 MW in 2019-20 in its five locations at Gujarat.