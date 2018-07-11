Senvion signs a second agreement for 50 MW with Total Eren in Argentina

Senvion today announced a new firm agreement, which includes the supply and delivery of another 14 Senvion 3.6M114 turbines in Argentina. The “Malaspina” project is the second full Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) deal with Total Eren, a French developer of solar and wind energy projects. Total Eren secured a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) on the electricity produced.

Senvion will provide 14 turbines that deliver a total rated output of 50.4 MW for the Malaspina project at the east coast of Argentina. The location is known for its high wind speeds, which makes the Senvion 3.6M114 with a rotor diameter of 114 meter the right choice. The 3.6M turbine has been developed to ensure the highest economic efficiency at such challenging locations. The installation is scheduled to start in the first half-year 2019.

David Hardy, Executive Director and Chief Sales Officer at Senvion, said: “We are pleased to announce a further construction in Argentina. It reflects Senvion’s global growth strategy and thus our commitment to the promising wind market in Argentina and South America as such. With securing the second cooperation with Total Eren, a leading and skillful player of the renewable energy industry, we are furthermore able to confirm our strive for sustainable and reliable partnerships.”

Fabienne Demol, Executive Vice-President – Global Head of Business Development of Total Eren, stated: “We are delighted to partner again with Senvion for the construction of our second wind project in Argentina. Malaspina confirms Total Eren’s strong and continuous efforts to expand its renewable energy capacity in a country where we are active with 150 MW of wind projects and 30 MW of solar projects under construction.”

Senvion is currently agreeing on final terms of further agreements in South America. The company is establishing a close network of experienced partners in Argentina and Chile since its market entry in 2016. Senvion is committed to further expanding its office in Buenos Aires as a result of recent strong successes in Argentina.

The agreement is part of Senvion’s order intake of the second quarter 2018.

Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location – with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.33 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The Senvion systems are mainly designed in the major TechCenters in Osterrönfeld and Bangalore and manufactured at its German and Portuguese plants in Bremerhaven, Vagos and Oliveira de Frades as well as in ?ory-Warszowice, Poland and Baramati, India. With approximately 4,500 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 7,500 wind turbines around the world. The company’s operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia, Japan, India, Chile and Canada. Senvion S.A. is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Founded in 2012 by Pâris Mouratoglou and David Corchia, Total Eren has built up a substantial and diversified portfolio of wind, solar and hydroelectric assets representing an installed gross capacity of more than 950 MW in operation or under construction worldwide. Through partnerships with local developers, Total Eren is currently developing numerous energy projects in countries and regions where renewable energy represents an economically viable response to growing energy demand, such as in Asia-Pacific, Africa and Latin America. Its objective is to achieve a global net installed capacity of more than 3 GW by 2022. On 1 December 2017, Total, the major energy company, has acquired an indirect 23% interest in Total Eren.