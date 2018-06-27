Siemens Gamesa secures Brazil’s largest-ever contract: 136 turbines for Iberdrola

Siemens Gamesa has reinforced its position in Brazil having signed its largest ever contract* in this market. The company will supply a total of 471 MW to Neoenergia, Iberdrola’s Brazilian subsidiary.

The agreement encompasses the commissioning of 136 of the company’s SG 3.4-132 turbines at the Santa Luzia complex, which comprises 15 wind farm developments, in the state of Paraíba, in north-eastern Brazil.

The SG 3.4-132 is one of the company’s newest and most efficient turbines; its blades stretch 65 metres long. Lastly, this contract will also help foster the local manufacturing base as the turbines will be made at Siemens Gamesa’s factory in Camaçari.

“We are very proud that Iberdrola has selected us for such an important endeavour. It constitutes a milestone in the history of the Brazilian wind sector as it is one of the largest turbines contract ever placed in this market”, said José Antonio Miranda, CEO of Siemens Gamesa in the Americas.

Siemens Gamesa’s strong positioning in Brazil

Since Siemens Gamesa entered the Brazilian market eight years ago, it has established itself as the country’s number-two turbine OEM, with a market share of 24%, according to wind energy consultancy MAKE.

During those eight years, the company has installed over 3 GW, or more than 1,500 turbines, in Brazil. The company also services for various customers under O&M agreements.

With an installed base of 13 GW and another 5 GW in the pipeline, Brazil is one of the world’s leading wind markets. Moreover, it is a market with huge potential for development as the Brazilian government is targeting an installed wind base of 28.5 GW by 2026.

*This contract is not yet booked as order intake in the Q3 closing, and will be booked once the requirements for its accounting recognition are fulfilled.