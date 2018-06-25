Vestas debuts the V136-4.2 MW in Norway with 50 MW order from Falck Renewables Vind

Falck Renewables Vind AS, a Norwegian subsidiary to Falck Renewables S.p.A., has placed an order for 12 V136-4.2 MW turbine for the Hennøy wind project in Svelgen in the western part of Norway, which will be the first project with V136-4.2 MW turbines in Norway.

To accommodate the site’s challenging climatic conditions and optimise the business case, Vestas developed a solution utilising the V136-4.2 MW and customised towers as well as a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Toni Volpe, CEO of Falck Renewables S.p.A. declared: ” Our first partnership with Vestas dates back to the early 2000’s in Spain, and we are now very pleased to announce a new agreement and have once again the opportunity to work with a world class leading partner”.

“With this order, Falck Renewables Vind AS shows full confidence in the solution we have developed and the efficiency of our technology. By introducing V136-4.2 MW turbine to the Norwegian market and using site specific towers, the Svelgen project achieves very competitive levelised cost of energy under extremely challenging climatic conditions and high wind speeds”, states Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern and Central Europe.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines with delivery and commissioning of the wind turbines expected to begin in the third quarter of 2019.