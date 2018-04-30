Marlink to provide VSAT connectivity for renewable power plant in Chad

Marlink provides connectivity for remote monitoring of Agence Developpement Energie Renouvelable (ADER) sustainable power plant in the Republic of Chad.



French Renewable Energy Solutions Provider Vergnet Group has selected Marlink to provide a satellite-based connectivity solution for its hybrid wind farm/power station construction project in Amdjarass, Republic of Chad. Vergnet Group is the EPC provider to its client Agence Developpement Energie Renouvelable (ADER) for the development of the station where Marlink’s Premium VSAT service will provide a reliable link to remotely monitor the facility, ensuring Amdjarass residents have a stable and constant energy supply on site.

Vergnet Group has developed a state-of-the-art facility featuring four GEV MP 275kW wind turbines and Hybrid Wizard™ technology, enabling Amdjarass to become the first city in Chad to be 100% powered by renewables. In order to remotely monitor and maintain the facility, Vergnet Group needed a highly reliable, always-on and secure link to its operations control center in France. To achieve this, they chose Marlink’s VSAT solution for initial operations.

Marlink connectivity enables the site to be managed efficiently by Vergnet Group’s expert remote operators, with a guaranteed, redundant VSAT link for high-speed Machine-to-Machine (M2M) data transmission. In addition, the solution provides remote control/access to the power plant as well as connectivity for Internet and email. Within three weeks of the order, Marlink delivered all of the equipment required on site to set up the satellite link.

A global renewable energy solutions provider, Vergnet Group provides high performance, clean energy projects around the world. It designs tailored, sustainable energy and water pumping development infrastructures, which incorporate wind, solar and hybrid solutions. With focus on delivering renewable energy to developing countries, Vergnet Group customers include industry operators, independent power producers and utility companies.

“The implementation of the Marlink VSAT solution was critical for the final commissioning of our power plant in Chad,” said Aurélien Tourne, Purchasing Manager, Vergnet Group. “From the proposal stage to the link commissioning, the Marlink team provided all the support and expertise we required, communicated with our teams in Chad and in France on a regular basis, kept us updated on the project development, and adapted proactively to our evolving constraints.”

“Developing sustainable, cost effective energy production in remote regions is highly dependent on satellite communications as unlike Marlink VSAT services, terrestrial networks are often unavailable or not able to deliver the bandwidth or reliability required,” said Catherine Mauvais, Africa Sales Director, Marlink.