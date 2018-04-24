Senvion confirms its expansion in Serbia

Senvion, a leading global manufacturer of wind turbines, has completed the installation of the 14th turbine of out 21 Senvion MM100 turbines of the Serbian Alibunar wind farm. After its completion planned in summer this year, the 42 megawatts (MW) wind farm will be among the largest installed in Serbia and will produce enough energy to power around 27,600 households on average per year.

In Serbia, Senvion has successfully entered the market with the installation of Malibunar wind farm in 2017. Both Malibunar and Alibunar wind farms, developed by Elicio NV, are located about 60 kilometers north of Belgrade. Senvion will provide full maintenance services to the both wind farms over a period of 15 years and has recently opened a Senvion service base in Banatski Karlovac, close to the wind farms, in the province of Vojvodina.

Carlo Schiapparelli, Managing Director of Senvion in Italy and the Balkan region, said: “Alibunar wind farm is the second project with Elicio NV in Serbia and we thank Elicio for its confidence in Senvion. The Malibunar and Alibunar wind farms demonstrate how Senvion can efficiently accompany its clients in Serbia and in the Balkan region.”

Senvion is exhibiting at RENEXPO(R) WATER & ENERGY, in Belgrade from 24th to 26th April. Visit Senvion’s experts at its stand F14.