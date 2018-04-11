Renewable Energy and Power Launches Texas Energy Efficiency Utility of Rebate Initiative

Renewable Energy and Power (OTC: RBNW), a U.S.-based lighting innovation company today announced initiating approval as Project Sponsors in the Public Utility Commission of Texas “standard offer” and market transformation programs available to Texas electrical utility customers.

Advantages for consumers

As required by state legislation, Texas utilities contract with Project Sponsors – independent, third-party service providers, responsible for implementation of residential and commercial energy efficiency measures.

Project Sponsors receive incentive payments from the Transmission & Distribution Utilities (TDUs) for the measures that result in peak demand reductions and energy savings. Project Sponsors include energy service companies, contractors, retail electric providers, national or local companies that provide energy-related products, and product retailers who provide installation services.

Hundreds of millions available

The programs are funded through a systems benefits charge on transmission and distribution services and are administered by the utilities. Altogether, several hundred million dollars are available for energy efficient programs in Texas

Renewable Energy and Power’s Texas sales team’s initial focus will be the major metropolitan areas served by Oncor, for both the Dallas/Ft. Worth and Midland/Odessa regions, CenterPoint for Houston, and AEP Texas in the Corpus Christi/Brownsville area.

REAP seeks to make the Green Energy market cost competitive with fossil fuels through innovation in solar, wind-power electric generation and LED lighting. Federal and state legislation in the United States provide for tax incentives that drive businesses and consumers to replace older technologies with new solar and LED alternatives of the types offered by REAP. www.reappower.com