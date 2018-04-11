Enel to sell US wind energy to Bloomberg

The Hilltopper wind farm, based in the US state of Illinois, has started construction is said to be capable of generating around 570GW per year when complete.

The new wind project is supported by two long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) to sell portion of its power to Bloomberg and General Motors.

Antonio Cammisecra, head of Enel’s Global Renewable Energies Division, Enel Green Power, said: “The start of construction of HillTopper is a new milestone for our growth in the US renewable market and the PPAs with Bloomberg LP and General Motors are testament to the appeal of our customised renewable energy solutions to large corporate customers.

“Through these agreements our customers gain access to affordable clean energy that supports their renewable goals, while also meeting their business objectives, and in return Enel is able to maintain long-term revenue certainty.”

The deal is part of Bloomberg’s target to reach 100% renewable energy by 2025.

Michael Barry, head of sustainable business operations at Bloomberg, said: “Our agreement to buy energy from the HillTopper project reflects our commitment to sustainable business practices that benefit our bottom line.

“This new wind farm puts additional renewable energy onto the grid, creates good jobs in the local community and will help to reduce carbon emissions.”

Last month, a deal was struck between Enel’s US renewables arm, Enel Green Power, to sell energy from its new US wind farm to Facebook, while also supporting Adobe’s growing renewable energy commitment.

The energy firm announced the new power purchase agreements with Facebook and Adobe for the sale of the energy generated at its 320MW Rattlesanke Creek wind farm in Nebraska.

While Facebook agreed a revised deal with Enel on the original 200MW agreed last year, rising to the full 320MW capacity of Rattlesnake Creek, Adobe will purchase 10MW of the wind farms capacity from 2019 to 2028.

The Enel deal with Facebook will see the Nebraska wind farm supply 100% of the social media firms data centre in Papillion, Nebraska.