Vestas receives 45 MW EPC order in Jordan

Vestas has received an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order for the 45 MW Al Shobak Wind Farm to be located in the Ma’an governorate within the district of Shobak in southern Jordan. The EPC contract includes supply, transport, installation and commissioning of thirteen V136-3.45 MW turbines, specifically designed to optimise energy production in low and medium wind conditions.

The order is placed by new customer Shobak Wind Energy PSC, a majority owned subsidiary of Alcazar Energy, a Dubai-based independent developer and power producer focused on renewable energy generation in the META region (Broader Middle East, Turkey and Africa).

The project is Vestas’ third EPC contract for utility-scale wind parks in Jordan, following Al Tafila (114 MW) and Fujeij (89 MW). In addition to the EPC contract, the order includes an Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement, under which Vestas will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the wind park over the next five years. Turbine delivery is planned for the second quarter of 2019, whilst commissioning is expected by the end of the same year.

“This full-scope EPC contract marks the beginning of a fruitful partnership with Alcazar Energy, and we will continue to support them with our efficient service and broad project management expertise utilising our profound operational experience. We pioneered wind energy in Jordan and continue to play an active role in the country’s transition to renewable energy”, highlights Rainer Karan, General Manager of Vestas Mediterranean Eastern Cluster.

“Our close collaboration with Vestas has been and will be key to ensure the successful implementation of the Al Shobak project, which will also help us go one step further in our path to creating positive and sustainable change for the environment and the communities in which we operate. We are grateful for the continued support of the Government of Jordan, our investors and lenders”, says Daniel Calderón, Co-founder and CEO of Alcazar Energy.