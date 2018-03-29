Another order for Nordex from France

The Nordex Group has been awarded another contract for a wind farm in France. The contract provides for the delivery of nine N117/2400 turbines for a 21.6-MW project. With its low noise emissions, this is one of Nordex’s best-selling wind turbine. Also for this order acoustics were a decisive factor in its investment decision.

The customer is the financial investor Leonidas Associates which has previously placed orders with Nordex and which will be operating the wind farm after construction. Located in low-wind terrain, the wind farm will achieve an above-average capacity factor. Nordex will be shipping the first turbines to the site in September 2018.

The Group has installed wind power capacity of more than 22 GW in over 25 markets, generating sales of around EUR 3.1 billion in 2017. It currently has roughly 5,000 employees. The production network comprises plants in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States and India. The product range primarily concentrates on onshore turbines in the 1.5 – 4.5 MW class addressing the requirements of land constrained as well as grid constrained markets.