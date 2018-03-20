Vattenfall has been awarded the permit for the Hollandse Kust Zuid offshore wind farm

In December, Vattenfall submitted a bid for this first non-subsidised wind farm in the Netherlands. Vattenfall plans to continue developing the wind farm of 700 – 750 MW which could produce renewable electricity for 1 to 1.5 million homes.

“This is excellent news for Vattenfall and the Netherlands. It is a significant step for us in view of our ambitions to grow in renewable energy production. We have previously announced that we intend to invest SEK 13 billion (EUR 1.5 billion) in growth investments in wind power for the period 2017-2018. The Netherlands is an important market for us and this will be our second offshore project there. It’s a great honor for us to get the opportunity to contribute with this project to the transformation of the Dutch energy system”, says Magnus Hall, Vattenfall’s President and CEO.

“Winning the bid for Hollandse Kust Zuid is a result of our continuous cost reduction efforts along our entire value chain and the solid track record and portfolio approach of our company. We are very happy to enlarge our contribution in making the Dutch energy system more sustainable and support our customers, large and small, on their way to become climate smarter”, says Gunnar Groebler, Senior Vice President Business Area Wind.

According the tender rules, the wind farm needs to be fully operational within 5 years after an irrevocable permit. Vattenfall will now make the final preparations for this project including the design of the wind farm, continuation of the internal planning and finalizing the tender process for major components.