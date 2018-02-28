Acciona wins AWEA’s top awards for safety & operations

For its U.S. wind projects, Acciona Energy has received the American Wind Energy Association’s (AWEA) Safety and Health Achievement Gold Award and the Operations in Excellence Award.

According to Acciona, the Operations in Excellence Award recognizes excellence in the effective operation of wind farms, and the Safety and Health Gold Achievement award is AWEA’s highest level of safety recognition. AWEA presented the safety award to Karl DeLooff, Acciona’s U.S. director of quality, safety and environment, and the operations award to Krys Rootham, Acciona’s U.S. vice president of operations.

Acciona says its rigorous health and safety program has enabled the company to earn OHSAS 18001 certification. The company has also developed a Wind Technician Training & Qualification Program to improve the knowledge and skills of its technicians. Acciona says its operations team is also working with AWEA to develop industry-wide standards for workforce qualifications, veterans transition and training, emergency response plans, contractor safety, and other topics.

“Health, safety and effective operations at our renewable energy plants are key values for Acciona. Every member of our team deserves credit for these awards,” comments Rafael Esteban, CEO of Acciona Energy USA Global LLC. “This honor motivates us to continue working to strengthen our safety culture.”

Globally, Acciona employs the same health and safety standards at more than 9 GW of renewable energy projects in 20 countries.