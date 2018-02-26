Peikko delivers rock foundations to the Marker wind farm in Norway

Peikko Group’s Norwegian subsidiary Peikko Norge AS, has received a substantial order to deliver rock foundation technology to the Marker Wind Park, located in the Ørje area of south-east Norway. Peikko will deliver all the steel components for all 15 foundations at the wind farm. The deliveries comprise FATBAR Rock Anchors, tower adapter plates, drilling templates, and foundation reinforcement. Peikko is also responsible for the foundation design and structural calculations. The deliveries are scheduled to take place between April and August 2018. The wind park is estimated to be operational by the end of 2018.

The project development of the wind farm is carried out by Scanergy AS, and the realization of the project will be done in cooperation with the investor, a Swiss utility known as BKW Energie AG. Local project management during the construction phase will be handled by Proxima Scandinavia AS, a joint venture established between BKW Energie AB and Norwegian company Captiva Asset Management AS. The prime machinery contractor for civil works and infrastructure is Bergquist Maskin og Transport AS. Their subcontractor, Askim Entreprenør AS, will carry out the construction work for the rock-anchor foundations. Vestas will deliver fifteen V136-3.6MW turbines, with a hub height of 142 meters.

”Peikko’s rock-anchored foundations reduce the need for concrete by more than 90%. Traditional gravity foundations for wind turbines require approximately 600 m³ of in-situ concrete. Now, the necessary amount of concrete is less than 50m³, which is both cost-effective and environmentally friendly. This has been one of the crucial criteria in our project,” states Sebastian Prause, the Construction Manager of Scanergy.

“Our flexibility and full support throughout the project, combined with our professional solutions, have secured us several important wind park projects recently in the Nordic countries. Our aim is to be a reliable partner in every phase of the wind park project, from design calculations to installation on-site,” comments Topi Paananen, CEO Peikko Group Corporation.