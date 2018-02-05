Goldwind Americas Announces David Sale As New Chief Executive Officer

Goldwind Americas, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd., (Goldwind) (SZSE: 002202) (HK: 2208), today announced that David Sale has been named chief executive officer of the North American affiliate based in Chicago.

Tony Pan, CEO of Goldwind International Holdings said in a statement, “We welcome Mr. Sale to the Goldwind team. He brings a wealth of knowledge rooted in wind technology expansion in the North American market, and we are pleased to welcome him to the growing Goldwind Americas team in Chicago. He will be an invaluable asset in furthering Goldwind’s industry-leading technology and brand presence throughout the global wind market.”

“I cannot imagine a more important and exciting time to join Goldwind — one of the largest energy solutions companies in the world,” said Mr. Sale. “With market-leading PMDD technology, a best-in-class product portfolio, and an extremely passionate and talented group of people, Goldwind is well-positioned to capture an even greater market opportunity in North America and on a global scale. I look forward to being a part of this journey.”

Mr. Sale joins Goldwind from Siemens-Gamesa Renewable Energy from where he brings extensive experience leading, innovating, and scaling wind turbine sales and technology businesses in the Americas and on a global level, including having guided a number of companies and business units through critical transformation periods. Mr. Sale holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial-Organizational Psychology and Business from Pennsylvania State University.

Goldwind Americas, headquartered in Chicago, is a world leading wind turbine technology and energy solutions provider. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd (SZSE: 002202) (HK: 2208), Goldwind’s revolutionary Permanent Magnet Direct Drive (PMDD) technology is shaping a new standard in wind energy. Goldwind Americas offers a full suite of innovative renewable energy solutions, including equipment sales, service, and capital.