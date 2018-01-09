Nordex awarded three major contracts for a total of 820 MW in the United States

The Nordex Group finished out 2017 with strong tail-wind from the United States. In December, two large international utilities ordered a combined 263 AW125/3000 and AW125/3150 turbines for three wind farms. This is equivalent to an installed capacity of around 820 megawatts (MW). Delivery of the turbines is to commence in summer 2018.

One of the two regular customers has ordered a total of 196 AW125/3150 turbines for two US projects with a capacity of 319 MW and 300 MW respectively.

The third wind farm is to be installed in Texas, with Nordex supplying 67 AW125/3000 turbines. This customer likewise is an international utility, for which Nordex worked on a comparable project completed in 2017.

The Group has installed wind power capacity of more than 21 GW in over 25 markets, generating sales of EUR 3.4 billion in 2016. It currently has roughly 5,000 employees. The production network comprises plants in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States and India. The product range primarily concentrates on onshore turbines in the 1.5 – 4.5 MW class addressing the requirements of land constrained as well as grid constrained markets.