15 GW Concentrated Solar Power projects to compete for China 2nd batch pilot projects

111 CSP projects with total capacity of 9GW took part in the application of the 1st batch of 1.349GW China 20 CSP pilot projects in September 2016. Till now, 15 months have passed, China official National Energy Administration indicated that according to the construction status of the 1st batch of CSP pilot projects, China would launch the 2nd batch of pilot projects in future.

CSP Focus got news from industry resources that some companies had already signed CSP project development agreements with local governments, and project sites were mainly selected in some high DNI western cities like Delingha, Hami, Yumeng, Akesai and Golmud. Most of planning and developing projects will join in the 2nd batch of pilot projects application.

As Hami government told to CSP Focus, Hami government has already selected and approved 20 CSP projects with total capacity of 2GW which match the CSP project application conditions by Dec.18, 2017. Of all the 2 GW CSP capacity, 1.3 GW take tower technology, 600 MW parabolic trough, and 100 MW Fresnel. All 20 companies have signed feasibility study agreements and 15 companies started the tasks.

Public data shows that around 60 CSP projects with total capacity of 15GW are under planning and development. Some of the projects have started feasibility study report review and made advanced progress:

> Luneng Haixi Integrated Energy 50MW molten salt tower CSP project

> Boyu Qinghai Delingha 50MW Parabolic Trough CSP Project

> China United Engineering Yumeng Huahai 100MW tower CSP project

> Shenzhen Energy Hami 2X50MW tower CSP project

> Jinfan Golmud 2×100MW Molten Salt Parabolic Trough CSP Project

> Jinfan Delingha 2×50MW Molten Salt Parabolic Trough CSP Project

> Huafeng Hami Liushuquan 2×100MW Parabolic Trough CSP Project

Here is the list of 57 CSP projects (14.9GW) under planning & development in China:

As one of China key CSP project construction cities, Hami planned to achieve 1.5GW CSP installed capacity in the 13th Five-year (by 2020) and 20GW in the 15th Five-year (2030). With well-developed situation and policy support, the planned CSP installed capacity of some pilot provinces like Qinghai, Gansu, Hebei, Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang has reached 9.6 GW by 2020 and 67.6GW by 2030.

