Vestas’ receives 190 MW order in the U.S. and passes 10.5 GW in global order intake for 2017

Vestas has received a firm and unconditional order for 190 MW of 4 MW platform turbines in the U.S. that takes Vestas’ global order intake in 2017 to 10,595 MW, surpassing 2016’s record order intake of 10,494 MW. The 2017 order intake is based on announced orders in all four quarters of 2017 as well as unannounced orders in the first three quarters of 2017. Unannounced MW of orders received in the fourth quarter of 2017 will be disclosed in the annual report in February 2018.

The development, construction, and operation of these turbines will deliver substantial economic impact for both the local and state economies, including funds from additional tax revenue, landowner payments and other contributions to the local community, and the creation of both part-time and full-time permanent local jobs. In 2016, the wind industry added jobs nine times faster than the overall U.S. economy, and today there are more than 102,000 wind workers.

Customer and project names are undisclosed at the customer’s request.