Senvion wins 100mn+ deal with full EPC scope in Australia

Senvion, a leading global manufacturer of wind turbines, has signed a contract with Pacific Hydro to deliver the Crowlands Wind Farm north of Ararat in Victoria in a sign that investor confidence in renewable energy is strong in Victoria.

The project will comprise 39 MM92 wind turbines which will produce enough clean energy to supply the power needs of over 50,000 Victorian homes. Key factors in the award of the contract to Senvion included technical strength, a strong relationship with Pacific Hydro and an extensive history of safe and effective project delivery. The delivery of the turbines is planned for the second half of 2018.

Raymond Gilfedder, Managing Director of Senvion Australia, said: “Senvion is well established in Australia as our recent success shows. We are particularly pleased that the Crowlands wind farm contract will help us to provide even more opportunities for local people and businesses in regional Victoria.”

Senvion has a strong relationship with Pacific Hydro with service agreements to maintain over 180 MW of Senvion wind turbines in Portland, and the contract to deliver the 14-turbine Yaloak South Wind Farm. Over the past two years, ten of the highest twelve performing MM82 turbines in Senvion’s entire global fleet are located at Pacific Hydro’s Cape Nelson South and Cape Bridgewater wind farms.

Mike Fuge, CEO at Pacific Hydro said: “With over a decade of successful collaboration, Pacific Hydro is very pleased to again partner with Senvion to construct Crowlands wind farm, the fifth project our companies have delivered together.” Senvion has already undertaken a significant early works package to ensure the wind farm is ready to commence generating by the end of 2018.

Financial close for the project is expected early next year which will make the Crowlands wind farm the second project financed EPC wind farm using Senvion technology that has achieved Financial Close in the past six months.

